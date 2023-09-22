News
Troops rescue six abducted Gusau varsity students, others still with bandits
Troops of Operation Hadarin-Daji have rescued six abducted female students of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Friday abducted a significant number of students at the institution.
A resident of the Sabon Gida village simply identified as Mohammed said the bandits stormed the students’ off-campus residents in the village at about 4:00 a.m. and abducted mostly female students.
The Force Information Officer, Operation Hadarin-Daji, Cpt. Ibrahim Yahaya, confirmed the news to journalists in Gusau.
He said the troops supported by the air component unit of Operation Hadarin-Daji pursued the abductors to the forest, engaged the bandits in a gun duel, and rescued six of the students.
Yahaya said several bandits were killed in the operation, adding that the rescue effort was still ongoing.
“The troops also recovered one AK-47, a magazine, four motorcycles, and one communication gadget from the terrorists,” the spokesman added.
