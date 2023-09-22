Presidency withdraws claim on Tinubu being first African leader to ring Nasdaq closing bell

The presidency has withdrawn its earlier claim on President Bola Tinubu’s activities at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) in the United States.

The president rang the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York on Wednesday.

The ceremony held at the Nasdaq headquarters in New York marks the end of a trading session at the bourse regarded as the most active stock trading venue by volume in the United States.

It is also ranked second on the list of stock exchanges by market capitalization of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, said his principal was the first African leader to be accorded the honour of ringing the closing bell at the stock market.

However, in another statement issued on Friday, Ngelale said he had found out that Tinubu was not the first African leader to ring the NASDAQ bell.

The statement read: ”We inadvertently referred to President Bola Tinubu as the first African leader to ring the bell at NASDAQ on Wednesday in New York, based on the information provided by a third-party event organiser.

“We have since found out that this information was/is incorrect as a former African leader has indeed had the privilege.

“This error is sincerely regretted.”

