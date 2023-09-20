Tinubu urges Americans to invest in Nigeria’s ‘bubbling’ market at Nasdaq closing bell ceremony

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday rang the closing bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York.

Tinubu, who was accompanied to the ceremony by the President of the United States-Africa Business Center (USAfBC) at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Scott Eisner, urged the American business community to invest in Nigeria’s “bubbling market.”

The ceremony held at the Nasdaq headquarters in New York marks the end of a trading session.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is an American stock exchange based in New York.

It is the most active stock trading venue in the US by volume and ranked second on the list of stock exchanges by market capitalization of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

READ ALSO: ‘Nigeria ready to take its rightful place in global business space,’ Tinubu assures investors

The Nigerian leader is in New York for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He said: “I am happy to bring Nigeria to your doorsteps and honoured that we are here today with a bubbling market that will evolve the West African sub-region.

“The greatest economy is Nigeria. There is an immense opportunity in Nigeria where you can invest your money without fear.

“You are free to take in your money and bring out your money,” he continued. ” I count on you to invest in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now