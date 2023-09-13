Investors gain N339bn as Nigerian stock market’s valuation rises by 0.93%

The value of investments in the Nigerian stock market appreciated by N339 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This represented a 0.93 growth in the market capitalization from N36.53 trillion to N36.87 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index dipped by 618.68 basis points to close at 67,378.88, down from 66,760.2 achieved by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 569.62 million shares valued at N8.69 billion in 8,404 deals on Wednesday.

This fell short of the 645.54 million shares worth N11.01 billion traded by shareholders in 10.554 deals the previous day.

Nascon topped the gainers’ list with a N4.70 kobo rise in share price to move from N47 to N51.70 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar gained N5.20 kobo to close at N52, above its opening price of N57.20 kobo per share.

Nahco’s share price was up by N2.15 kobo to move from N21.50 kobo to N23.65 kobo per share.

United Capital posted a N1.50 kobo gain to rise from N15 to N16.50 kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share value rose by N0.60 kobo to end trading at N6.61 kobo from N6.01 per share.

Courtville topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 percent to drop from N0.60 kobo to N0.54 kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s share price dropped by N0.10 kobo to end trading at N0.92 kobo from N1.02 per share.

Tantalizer’s lost 9.30 percent to end trading with N0.39 kobo from N0.43 kobo per share.

Learn Africa lost N0.28 kobo to drop from N3.29 kobo to N3.01 per share.

Regal Insurance’s share dropped from N0.36 kobo to N0.33 kobo per share after losing 8.33 percent during trading.

Oando topped the day’s trading with 143.44 million shares valued at N1.39 billion.

Access Corporation followed with 63.55 million shares worth N1.07 billion.

Fidelity Bank sold 39.55 million shares worth N313.78 million.

Transcorp traded 32.61 million shares valued at N209.17 million, while UBA sold 30.67 million shares valued at N464.75 million.

