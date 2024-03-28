NGX: Ikeja Hotel, Julius Berger among top entities as investors end week with N157bn gain

Investors in the Nigerian stock market went home with a N157.4 billion gain at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the rise in the market capitalization to N59.1 trillion from N58.9 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 104,562.06 from 104,283.64 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 38 stocks advanced, 16 declined, while 65 others remained unchanged in 10, 257 deals.

Morison Industries led other gainers with 10% growth in share price to close at N1.76 from its previous N1.60 per share.

Ikeja Hotel, Julius Berger Nigeria, and Omatek Ventures also posted 9.91%, 9.73%, and 9.72% growth in their share prices respectively.

FTN Cocoa Processors led other price decliners as it shed 9.96% off its share price to close at N1.60 from its previous N1.77 per share.

ABC Transport, Guinea Insurance, and NGX Group with 9.41%, 87.89%, and 6.76% cut in their share prices completed the list of decliners in today’s trading.

On the volume index, Zenith Bank traded 88.355 million shares valued at N3.88 billion in 817 deals followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) with 78.676 million shares worth N4.11 billion traded by shareholders in 795 deals.

Access Holding traded 56.743 million shares valued at N1.39 billion in 915 deals.

On the value index, GTCO traded equities worth N4.11 billion in 795 deals followed by Zenith Bank with N3.88 billion stocks traded by investors in 817 deals.

UBA shareholders traded stocks worth N1.538 billion in 606 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

