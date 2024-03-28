Detained Binance executive sues Ribadu, EFCC over rights violation

Binance Holding Limited’s Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, has sued the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged rights violation.

In the suit filed on March 18 by his lawyer, Olujoke Aliyu, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Gambaryan, sought five reliefs.

Like Gambaryan, another official of the crypto exchange platform, Nadeem Anjarwalla also filed a separate rights enforcement suit at the court.

Gambaryan and Anjarwalla, Binance’s regional manager for Africa were detained by the Federal Government after they honoured the invitation of the Office Of The National Security Adviser (ONSA) and EFCC to discuss issues relating to the company’s operation in Nigeria.

Subsequently, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla’s passports were seized by ONSA.

However, on March 25, Anjarwalla escaped from custody and fled Nigeria with a smuggled passport.

Gambaryan, a United States citizen, in his application, sought a declaration that his detention and seizure of his international travel passport contravened Section 35 (1) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

He said the act amounted to a violation of his fundamental right to personal liberty as guaranteed by the constitution.

The Binance executive also sought an order directing the respondents to release him from their custody and return his international travel passport with immediate effect.

Gambaryan equally sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and agents from further detaining him in relation to any investigation into or demands from Binance.

The judge adjourned the matter till April 8.

By: Babajide Okeowo

