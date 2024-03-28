Nigerian govt to arraign Binance, 2 officials for alleged tax evasion April 4

The Federal Government will arraign Binance Holdings Limited and its two top officials – Tigran Gambaryan and fleeing Nadeem Anjarwalla, for alleged tax evasion on April 4.

Gambaryan and Anjarwalla will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a four-count charge of tax evasion.

Anjarwalla is Binance’s Africa regional manager while Gambaryan is overseeing financial crime compliance at the crypto exchange platform.

However, Anjarwalla, who had been in detention alongside Gambaryan, was said to have escaped from custody.

He escaped on Friday from an Abuja guest house where the duo were detained after guards on duty led him to a nearby mosque for prayers.

The Briton, who also has Kenyan citizenship, has reportedly left Abuja through a Middle East airline.

