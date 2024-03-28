Police arrests 2 for alleged murder of ex-Jigawa Housing Authority MD

Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a former Managing Director of the state’s Housing Authority, Abubakar Babangida.

The Jigawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tijjani Abdullahi, disclosed this at a news conference at the command’s headquarters on Thursday in Dutse.

He said the two suspects are aged 18 years and 20 years.

Babangida and one other person were killed by suspected bandits on March 7 in Warwade Village, Birnin Kudu local government area of the state.

The CP said: “Some items recovered from them include two AK 47 riffles, four magazines, 68 rounds of live ammunition and one leg chain.

“Other items recovered include a motorcycle, five SIM cards, eight headsets, batteries, an ECOWAS passport, and N221, 510.00

“Investigations revealed that the recovered arms were used in committing the robbery that claimed three lives in Birnin Kudu.

“The suspects were arrested by police officers with support from members of a vigilance group at Dangoli Funali Camp.”

