Nigeria’s defence spokesman claims troops killed 212 terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday troops operating in various theatres of operations killed 121 suspected terrorists and arrested 253 other criminals across the country in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, disclosed this while giving an update on military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the troops rescued 244 hostages during the period.

Buba said the troops also recovered 223 assorted weapons and 2,756 ammunition comprising three M56 rifles, 115 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 24 locally fabricated guns, and 36 Dane guns.

He said: “Seven locally fabricated pistols, 1,716 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 494 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, and 60 rounds of 7.62 x 25mm ammo amongst other items.

“In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 52 terrorists, arrested 137 and rescued 78 kidnapped hostages during the week under review.

“The troops also recovered three M56 rifles, 40 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 13 fabricated rifles, two hand grenades, and 889 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo amongst others.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke killed 47 terrorists, apprehended 17 and rescued four kidnapped victims.

“In the North West, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 62 terrorists, arrested 12 others and rescued 162 kidnapped hostages.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now