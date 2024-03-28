Tinubu appoints Abdullahi Bello as new CCB chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abdullahi Bello as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

He replaces Aliyu Kankia, who has been in the role in an acting capacity.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday in Abuja

The appointment, according to him, is subject to the Senate confirmation.

He said the president mandated the new chairman to lead the CCB to realise its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality.

The statement read: “Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.

“The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.”

