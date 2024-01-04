Customs makes N52.7bn as 2023 revenue in Kano, Jigawa

The Nigeria Customs Service generated N52.7 billion in revenue in Kano and Jigawa last year.

The Customs Area Controller in the command, Ibrahim Chana, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the figure was N21 or 26.4 percent higher than the N41.7 billion made by the service in 2022.

The controller added that the command performed well last year in terms of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and anti-smuggling operations when compared with 2022.

Chana said: “Vigorous enforcement actions by men of the command have resulted in several seizures, which contributed to the suppression of smuggling in the two states.

“Some of the seizures made were handed over to sister government agencies, which the command has been cooperating with in the spirit of interagency collaboration.”

He, however, commended the various organisations for their support to the service.

He listed the items seized by the service last year to include donkey skin, marijuana, and expired and unregistered pharmaceutical products which were handed over to government agencies.

“If you can recall, a few weeks ago, we had a course to invite heads of sister agencies to hand over huge confiscated contraband items to them.

“We handed over 665 pieces of donkey skins to the Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services, while 450 blocks of Cannabis Sativa were handed over to the State Commander, National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency.

“Also, 1,290 cartons of expired and unregistered pharmaceuticals were released to the State Director, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Kassim Ibrahim.

“The continuous synergy and collaboration between our organisation and our esteemed partner agencies exemplify our shared dedication to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens of the country,” the controller added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

