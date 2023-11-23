Apapa Customs generates N135b revenue in October

The Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Area Command, on Thursday, said it collected N135bn worth of revenue in October, the the highest monthly collection in the history of the command.

The Command’s spokesperson, Abubakar Usman, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, adding that it also achieved a landmark revenue collection feat as it collected N11.3bn on November 22, 2023, “thereby surpassing the existing highest daily collection record of N10bn which was achieved on August 3, 2023.”

According to the statement, the command’s Area Controller, Babajide Jaiyeoba, described the collection as a fallout of teamwork, system audit, compliance, and zero compromise.

Jaiyeoba also urged officers of the command to sustain the tempo of hard work, adding that the command has been more focused on its mandate.

“The recent daily and monthly revenue collection achievements should be a motivation for officers to do more to justify the confidence invested in the service by the Federal Government and meet the expectations of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, in the area of maximum revenue collection, legitimate trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling,” the CAC explained.

He also called on members of the port community including importers, licensed customs agents, chandlers, haulage operators, and freight forwarders among others to see compliance and obedience to laws as part of their civic responsibility as citizens.

He reiterated that his office is open to dialogue and suggestions on ways to improve customs service delivery and achieve the Federal Government’s objectives.

The Apapa Customs boss also applauded the various Federal Government agencies for their cooperation while describing customs’ relationship with them as excellent and geared towards realizing government goals.

“We are very optimistic about meeting our target for the year. Even though, initially, it was not what was expected but from what we have been recording in the last two months, I am very optimistic that we will be able to get there.

“I keep telling some of my subordinates, who want to be discouraged, that it is not over until it is over. I believe it is achievable. I know that by the end of the year, we will have cause to celebrate”, Jaiyeoba said.

He further pleaded with sister agencies to stick to their standard operating procedures.

“And I want to put on record that other security agencies have been cooperating with us. The issue is just with these non-governmental organizations, and we will continue to tell them, let’s play the game by the rules.

“Whether you are an agent or licensed Chandler, there is a condition for your license. The condition for every operator is spelled out. If we all play according to the rules of the game, there will be less friction, and we will be able to achieve a secure port environment.

“I keep telling people that we are working because the port is secured. The onus is not only on any of us, but all of us. We should all be able to do what we need to do to secure the port. An agent can discover that some of their counterparts are doing things that can undermine the security of the port. They should let us know so that we will address it right from the beginning before it causes a problem for everyone”, Jaiyeoba added.

