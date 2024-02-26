Customs suspends sale of seized rice after death of seven buyers in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has suspended the sale of seized food items over a stampede that claimed the lives of seven people at its Old Zonal Headquarters in the Yaba area of Lagos State last Friday.

The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The Customs had on February 20 announced that it would sell seized food items to cushion the hardship occasioned by the rising cost of living in the country.

The Customs disposed of food items at its Yaba office last Friday in the presence of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Army.

However, tragedy struck when seven people died in a stampede that ensued during the process.

Maiwada said: “The disposal of the food items got off to a smooth start at about 0800hrs.

“We enjoyed the cooperation of the large crowd that obliged us, giving preferences to the elderly, people living with disabilities, pregnant women, and other vulnerable Nigerians who showed up for the exercise. This was the case up until about 1700hrs, as attested to by the over 5000 beneficiaries and members of the press.

“However, unforeseen challenges arose when we ran out of stock and announced the continuation of the exercise the following day, leading to a regrettable outcome.

“The crowd became desperate and charged through our barricades in search of rice bags inside emptied containers. In the stampede that ensued, some fatalities and injuries were regrettably recorded.”

The Customs extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, adding that it was working with health authorities to establish contact with the victims’ families on its next steps.

“Following the incident, the Service initiated an internal investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate event.

“Considering the recent unfortunate event, we regrettably announce the suspension of this exercise until we establish what transpired on Friday, 23 February 2024.

“This should help us to properly articulate more robust and comprehensive action that will not defeat the noble intention,” the spokesman added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

