NSCDC arrests 51 illegal miners in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 51 suspected illegal miners and three telecommunication mast vandals in Abuja.

The NSCDC Commandant in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olusola Odumosu, disclosed this to journalists at the command’s headquarters on Monday.

He said the three suspected vandals were apprehended by the command’s intelligence and undercover operatives following a tip-off at the Giri area of the city.

Odumosu said: “The suspects during interrogation by the command’s anti-vandal unit were unable to show any approval paper.

“Neither do they have any proper means of identification showing who they are and the company they are working for.

“Upon further questioning, they revealed that a certain businessman had already been paid the sum of N4 million ahead of the dismantling which raised suspicion of a premeditated act of vandalism.

“Ongoing investigation is being carried out to determine his level of culpability and ownership claim after which necessary action will be taken.

“The 51 suspected illegal miners were arrested in the Gwagwalada area of the FCT.

“The suspects had been profiled and had no evidence of operating under a registered company or an exploration and mining licence.

“All acts of illegal mining encroach on the soil and cause environmental degradation and erosion. That is the reason most of these areas are no longer useful for agricultural and human activities.”

“Exhibits recovered from the 54 suspects to include dismantled metal mast parts, and five pumping machines.

“Unspecified amount of substance alleged to be gold dust, pumping holes, 10 litres of fuel, shovels, diggers and head-pan were seized by the operatives.

“The suspects will be charged to court for further disciplinary action.”

