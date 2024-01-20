NSCDC arrests two suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children in Taraba

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday arrested two suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children in Taraba State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Adamu Salihu, told journalists on Saturday in Jalingo that the suspects were arrested at the Jalingo Main Motor Park with the 16 children heading to Benin City in Edo State.

He listed the suspects as Daniel Madin and Federation Markus.

According to the commandant, the victims aged between 10 and 16 were taken from Zing and Bali local government areas of the state.

He said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were part of a bigger syndicate that specialised in trafficking underage children with the promise of a brighter future in Edo.

“The children were often forced into dehumanizing jobs and the proceeds of such jobs confiscated from them by their handlers.

“How can one give birth to children and expect others to take responsibility for their feeding, clothing, education, and general well-being?

“Most of the children taken from the state are sold into child labour and prostitution while others are used as materials for baby factories, organ harvesting, and money rituals.

“My concern is that all the victims of this heinous crime are children who are of school age, but forced to leave school by their parents and relatives even now that the Taraba Government has made basic education free and compulsory for all children.

“This trend must stop immediately”, the commandant added, and called on relevant stakeholders in the state to take adequate measures to end the rising trend of human trafficking.”

The suspects and the children had since been handed over to officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution.

