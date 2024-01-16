NSCDC arrests man over alleged attempt to sell son for N20m

The operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested one Chinana Tali over an alleged attempt to sell his six-year-old son for N20 million in Abuja.

The NSCDC Commandant in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Olusola Odumosu, told journalists on Tuesday that the suspect was arrested at the point of sale after he was lured to Abuja from Benue State.

The commandant said the arrest of the father followed a tip-off on his plan.

Odumosu said: “We booked an appointment with the suspect at a garden, where we had one of our men pose as a buyer while we asked our men to surround him.

“He came from Benue to sell his supposed child to a buyer without caring about what might befall the child afterward.

“To arrest his accomplice, we sent transport fare to him after he was deceived that the deal had been settled.”

He said the man who was initially offered N12 million refused and insisted that the boy whom he referred to as a “he-goat” be bought at the sum of N20 million.

“He also offered to sell his girl child, whom he referred to as a “she-goat’’ for N15 million, if he didn’t get a buyer for the boy.

“We are not sure of the paternity yet but more will be uncovered during further investigation as he claimed that the mother, his wife, had no idea of the transaction,” the commandant added.

