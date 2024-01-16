EKSUTH doctors, health workers suspend strike

Medical doctors and health workers at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, have suspended their one-day-old strike.

The doctors embarked on strike on Monday over the assault on some medical and health personnel in the hospital by suspected hoodlums.

They were reportedly attacked by the hoodlums over the death of the father of one of their members.

The hoodlums also vandalised some hospital equipment and took away the remains of the deceased.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Kayode Olabanji, announced at a meeting with the union leaders that at least 20 people had been arrested by the police over their alleged involvement in the ugly act.

He said suspects are already writing statements at the police station and would be charged in court soon.

The President of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), EKSUTH chapter, Dr. Famous Adeyemi, said the unions met and agreed to suspend the strike.

Adeyemi directed the workers to resume work while the management addressed the unions’ other demands.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now