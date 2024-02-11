Ekiti: Rescued kidnapped school pupils, teachers discharged from hospital

School pupils and teachers who were kidnapped in Ekiti State have been discharged from Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti where they have been receiving treatment after their release from the kidnappers den.

The victims, including five school children and three staff of The Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti, who were kidnapped along the Emure-Eporo Road, on their way home from school, spent six days in the kidnappers’ den before they were released last Sunday.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, said it was a moment of joy, having the people rescued from the kidnappers and treated by government.

Filani, who spoke at EKSUTH while discharging them, said: “As a government having had them including the children released and having had them properly treated by various teams from management here in the teaching hospital, we would be returning them to their community.”

It will be recalled that the Chief Medical Director, EKSUTH , Prof. Kayode Olabanji, had assured the government while the eight persons were brought in last Sunday, that they would be given necessary medical attention before they would be discharged.

Olabanji had said: “They were in various conditions when they were brought in, some of them were so dehydrated, we don’t know when last they had taken water or even food. Many of the pupils were in a panic state, you could see that they were very terrified. However, immediately we brought them in, they had been attended to by the doctors, nurses and the various specialties.

“We brought in clinical psychologists who could work on them to allay their fears. They were given the initial resuscitations including rehydration, they were given fluids, some who needed oxygen were given oxygen.

“After they had stabilised a bit, they were even given food too, now, they are much better, we will still carry out few investigations to fully appraise their situation.”

