Court sacks Ekiti PDP caretaker committee, reinstates SWC

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, nullified the appointment of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in the state.

Justice Olusegun Ogunyemi also reinstated the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party led by Alaba Agboola.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), in June, dissolved the party’s executives in the state and constituted a caretaker committee under the chairmanship of Sadiq Obanoye.

The sacked Agboola-led SWC, however, filed a suit with number HAD/90/2023 against the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, and two others.

In the judgment on Tuesday, Justice Ogunyemi declared the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee of the party null and void and sacked the caretaker committee appointed by the NWC.

The judge also granted an order of perpetual injunction “restraining Damagun and the PDP, their agents or any person or body of persons acting under the directives or instruction of the first and second defendants from recognising or further recognising the third defendant (Obanoye) and the other members of the Ekiti State PDP caretaker committee as persons entitled to the affairs of the Ekiti State Chapter of the PDP.”

The court further granted an order of perpetual injunction “restraining Obanoye (third defendant) and other members of the Ekiti State PDP caretaker committee from parading themselves as Ekiti State caretaker committee of the PDP as well as running the affairs of the Ekiti State chapter of the PDP.”

In his reaction to the judgment, Agboola said the next step is to make sure that PDP is brought back to winning ways, bring everybody together and follow the rules of law and the constitution of the party in decisions.

“That is the only way PDP as a body can move forward.

“We are a democratically elected exco, we were dissolved without reason. We felt that our only saviour was the court of law

“Whatever happens, we are committed to the progress of the party, we are loyal to the national body and we are ready to operate with it in any way or form to move the party forward. We are always ready, we are only upholding the rule of law and the constitution of the party”, Agboola said.

