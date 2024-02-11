Metro
Kano hisbah seizes truck with over 700 crates of beer from Kaduna
The Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated no fewer than 709 crates of beer loaded in a truck that came from Kaduna to the state.
The board’s officer in charge of intoxicants, Idris Ibrahim, made this known to newsmen on Saturday,
Ibrahim said the alcoholic drinks were seized last Thursday at Kwanar Dangora village along Kano-Kaduna Expressway.
He added that operatives of the command had been tracking the vehicle from Kaduna until it came into Kano territory.
“We stopped the vehicle at Kwanar Dangora village and the driver attempted to escape but our operatives apprehended him.
“You know it is illegal to sell and drink beer in Kano State. So, we are going to take the driver to court after taking his statement,” Ibrahim said.
He added that the Hisbah team in charge of intoxicants at the board are waiting for further instructions from the Hisbah management.
