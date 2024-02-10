Man arrested for alleged currency racketeering in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Ekene Ibegbu for alleged racketeering of more than N1.5 million

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja

He said the suspect was arrested by members of the commission’s Special Task Force attached to the Enugu Command along the Owerri-Enugu Road on Thursday.

The spokesman said the arrest followed actionable intelligence about his suspected involvement in currency racketeering.

“He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Oyewale added.

