Metro
EFCC arrests five suspected internet fraudsters in Benue
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five suspected internet fraudsters in Benue State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
He said the suspects were arrested at kansho village in the Makurdi Local Government Area of the state on Friday.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests Faith On The Rock Ministry G.O, Ebonyi, for N1.3bn fake grant scheme
Oyewale said: “The suspects are Shima Francis, Ode Jesse, Odey Linus, Kingsley Obinna, and Emmanuel Inaleguwu.
“Items recovered from them are one iPhone and five Android phones.
“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”
