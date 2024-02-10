Two dead, 3 injured as truck pushes car into Ogun river

At least two persons died and three others were injured when an articulated truck shoved a car into the Iju River along the Ota-Idiroko Road in Ogun State on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Anthony Uga, confirmed the accident to journalists on Saturday in Abeokuta.

He said the articulated vehicle, a tricycle, and the car were involved in the crash.

Uga said: “The driver of the articulated vehicle lost control due to excessive speeding and rammed into the tricycle and the car.

“Two men died while two other men and a woman sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.

“The corpses were taken to the morgue at Ifo General Hospital, while survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital.”

