Four die in Ogun lone accident

At least four persons died in a lone accident along the Sagamu-Benin expressway on Friday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said the accident which involved a Toyota Camry car occurred at 11:40 a.m. and was caused by excessive speed on the part of the driver.

Okpe said the vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp along the highway.

“A total of four persons, three men and one woman were involved and they all died from the lone crash.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control and the vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp,” the FRSC official added.

