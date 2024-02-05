Metro
Four dead, 11 arrested in Ogun cult clashes
At least four persons died in last weekend’s cult clashes in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.
She said a member of the aye cult group, Seun Elewode, was killed during a shootout between rival cult groups in the Adeun area of Lafenwa in Abeokuta.
“At about 10:45 p.m., on February 4 in Oshungboye Crescent in Akinolugbade, a suspected cultist was shot dead while another was shot in the chest.
”A suspected member of the buccaneer confraternity was killed at Akinolugbade area of the town.
”Another suspected cultist, one Seun Elewode, a notorious member of aye cult group who just returned from prison was also attacked and shot dead at Adeun, Lafenwa in Abeokuta.
“He was shot dead during a shootout at their hideout in a cool spot during a birthday party,” she said.
Odutola added that 11 suspects had been arrested in connection with the killings.
