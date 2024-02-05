News
Man beheads girlfriend in Bayelsa
A middle-aged man simply identified as Tony has allegedly beheaded his girlfriend, Ebibraaladei Maxwell, at the Kabeama coastal settlement in Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa State.
Neighbours told journalists on Monday that the pair cohabited and had a child before the tragic incident.
According to them, the incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m., on Saturday but the severed head of the victim was discovered a few hours later.
The suspect was arrested by residents as he attempted to flee the scene.
He was subsequently handed over to the police.
The spokesman for the state police command, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the incident.
He said the victim has been put in custody and undergoing interrogation.
The remains of the victim have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa by police operatives from Sagbama Division.
