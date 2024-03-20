Bayelsa gov, Diri laments killing of soldiers, says it’s barbaric

Governor, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has decried the killing of 17 soldiers drafted to the Okuama Community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, describing it barbaric.

Diri, in a reaction to the incident, called for concerted efforts and support from the military and other security agencies to bring the killers of the 17 soldiers to justice.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, conveyed Diri’s commitment to ensuring no effort is spared to bring the perpetrators to book in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the governor, Bayelsa State, being a host to the headquarters of the joint services Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), the Central Naval Command, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mobility Command and the Nigerian Army 16 Brigade, was “understandably outraged at the heinous attack on the military personnel that are cherished members of the communities they are located and the state.”

He said the government would continue to support the military and other law enforcement institutions on their mission in the state.

Read also: Man sentenced to life in jail for defiling 11-year-old thrice

The governor, therefore, directed all the security commanders in the state as well as the coordinator of the Bayelsa Community Safety Corps, Brig-General Eric Angaye (retd.), to scale up surveillance and patrol of the state’s borders and the waterways.

“The killing of our soldiers is barbaric, satanic and outrightly criminal, and anyone involved should be seen and treated as a criminal under our laws,” he said.

Diri also urged people of the state, particularly residents of Igbomotoru community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, to remain calm as the government would ensure that law-abiding citizens are protected and safe at all times.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now