Fire destroys goods, property worth millions of Naira in Bayelsa

Fire on Saturday destroyed property and goods worth millions of naira at Amarata community in Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa State.

However, no life was lost in the incident.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the fire was caused by a spark in a diesel-laden vehicle parked near a fuel station in the community.

The Bayelsa State Fire Service and the state police command confirmed the incident.

The command spokesman, Musa Muhammed, said the electric spark made the vehicle go up in flames and spread to nearby buildings.

READ ALSO: Mandilas Building in Lagos gutted by fire

.One of the victims, Ms. Ebiomo Queen, who runs a mini-supermarket in the area, said goods and money inside her shop worth about N20 million were burnt in the incident.

“I cannot even value the goods that were burnt down in my shop. The source of my livelihood has been burnt down, over N20 million gone.

“I own a mini-supermarket here; I do not live nearby. Otherwise, I would have been able to remove some goods from the shop.

“This is too much for me. I plead with the state government to come to our rescue, so we can return to normal life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now