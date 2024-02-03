Police denies releasing 3 officers accused of kidnapping, extorting $3,000 in Rivers

The Rivers has dismissed reports on the release of three officers accused of kidnapping and extorting $3,000 from two victims in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, clarified the issue in a statement on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

She said: “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a viral publication circulating on social media and online platforms regarding the alleged release of the three officers.

“The report claims that three officers of the command who were arrested for abducting and extorting two young men are now free and have not been prosecuted.

“The information was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Harrison Gwamnishu, the Labour Party candidate for the Delta State House of Assembly (in the 2023 general elections).”

She said the officers have not been released and are providing useful information on the allegations against them contrary to the report.

“We want to state categorically that the allegation of their release is untrue, malicious, and misleading.

“The officers – ASP Doubara Edonyabo; ASP Talent Mungo; and Insp. Odey Michael – are presently detained at the Rivers State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“The officers are currently at the SCID undergoing the standard disciplinary process of the police,” Iringe-Koko added.

She stressed that the officers took part in an identification parade at the SCID on February 2 about a fresh complaint filed against them.

The spokesperson, therefore, urged the people of the state to ignore the report and assured them of timely updates on the outcome of a disciplinary on the matter.

