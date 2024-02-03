Metro
Police arrests 22 suspected cultists in Akwa Ibom
Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested 22 suspected cultists in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Uyo.
Macdon said the suspects were arrested between January 20 and February 2 in connection with the murder of a police operative, Insp. Usang Egbe.
He said: “Furthermore, on January 30, 2024 at about 11.00 p.m. ,relying on credible intelligence, the Anti- Cultism Unit of the command arrested one Emem Ime Friday, alias Barracks, a serial murderer from Mbiaso Village in Oruk Anam LGA who masterminded the Inen Clan cult war.
READ ALSO: Police in Akwa Ibom smash syndicate that killed woman, sold her children
“Also, on Januar 22, 2024 at about 5:15p.m., following actionable intelligence, operatives of Ika Division arrested one Emmanuel Francis Daniel ‘m’ aged 33years of Otomo village in Ika LGA, for killing a pastor , one Emmanuel Jimmy Udoh of Nket Abak Village in Ukanafun LGA.
“The suspect together with others now at large shot the pastor to death in the church. Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing suspects.”
The spokesman said the command would intensify its onslaught against criminal elements in the state.
