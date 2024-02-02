Metro
Police arrests man found with fake N13,000 notes in Lagos
Police in Lagos have arrested a 47-year-old man simply identified as Shola with fake N13,000 notes.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Friday in Lagos.
He said the suspect was arrested after purchasing N7,000 goods at Oba Abdulfatai Aromire Ojora market in Ijora with fake Naira notes on January 17.
Hundeyin added that the suspect was handed over to police operatives attached to the Ijora Badia Police Division where additional N6,000 fake naira notes were recovered from him.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two over clash by rival cult groups in Lagos
“The total suspected counterfeit Naira notes recovered as exhibit was N13,000.
“The case was subsequently transferred to State CID, Yaba, Lagos, for further investigation. The suspect admitted to the commission of the crime and mentioned where he purchased the suspected counterfeit currencies.
“The exhibit recovered had been duly registered and efforts are in progress to apprehend other accomplices connected to the crime,” the spokesman said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...