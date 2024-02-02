Police arrests man found with fake N13,000 notes in Lagos

Police in Lagos have arrested a 47-year-old man simply identified as Shola with fake N13,000 notes.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Friday in Lagos.

He said the suspect was arrested after purchasing N7,000 goods at Oba Abdulfatai Aromire Ojora market in Ijora with fake Naira notes on January 17.

Hundeyin added that the suspect was handed over to police operatives attached to the Ijora Badia Police Division where additional N6,000 fake naira notes were recovered from him.

“The total suspected counterfeit Naira notes recovered as exhibit was N13,000.

“The case was subsequently transferred to State CID, Yaba, Lagos, for further investigation. The suspect admitted to the commission of the crime and mentioned where he purchased the suspected counterfeit currencies.

“The exhibit recovered had been duly registered and efforts are in progress to apprehend other accomplices connected to the crime,” the spokesman said.

