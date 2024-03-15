Tribunal sets date for final arguments in suit seeking to remove Diri as Bayelsa gov

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Friday scheduled April 22nd for the adoption of final written addresses in the case challenging the outcome of the recent gubernatorial election in that state.

This development signifies that both parties involved – the incumbent Governor Douye Diri and his challenger, Timipre Sylva, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – will present their closing arguments on that date.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye-led scheduled the matter for the adoption of addresses, after Diri, his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) closed their defence.

Read Also: Port Harcourt refinery to deliver petrol in two weeks — Kyari

Diri’s witness, the Secretary of the PDP in Bayelsa, Gesiye Isowo, tendered the official result of the election as well as the final declaration of the result, which were contained in INEC’s forms EC8D and EC8E among others.

The tribunal also directed all parties to file and exchange their final submissions before the adjourned date. This paves the way for the judges to deliberate on the presented evidence and arguments before reaching a verdict on the petition.

Timipre Sylva and the APC are contesting the results of the election, alleging irregularities in the conduct of the polls. The outcome of the tribunal’s decision would definitely have a significant impact on the political landscape of Bayelsa State.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now