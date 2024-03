Atiku calls for probe of alleged N3.7trn budget padding, faults Ningi’s suspension

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election Atiku Abubakar, has called for a comprehensive investigation into allegations of a N3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 budget.

Atiku who joined the array of voices that have chimed in on the controversy that have trailed the revelation by Senator Abdul Ningi who raised the alarm over the budget padding, faulted the decision of the Senate to suspend Ningi whom he described as a whistle-blower in the scandal.

In a series of tweets on his official X account on Thursday, Atiku said the controversy has put the integrity of the National Assembly to question and only a wholesome investigation will unravel the mystery behind the allegations.

“Over the past few days, allegations have rocked the Senate, questioning the very integrity of the 2024 Appropriation Act, the cornerstone of our nation’s annual planning and development,” Atiku wrote.

“A fiscal policy analytics and advocacy organization has unequivocally confirmed a disturbing lack of transparency within the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“Furthermore, the sudden suspension of the whistle-blower Senator, without adequate explanation, has only fueled the crisis, leaving us with more questions than answers.

“I demand an immediate and thorough investigation into these allegations (budget padding). Appropriation lies at the heart of governance, and any deviation from serving the people’s interests will be met with fierce opposition.

“Denials are unacceptable, and the suspension of one senator cannot silence accusations of corruption and illegal fiscal spending by the federal government.

“Without a clear explanation to the people of Nigeria, we must treat these allegations for what they are: outright fraud.

“The accusation of budget padding totaling N3 trillion cannot be dismissed lightly by the government.

“Given the current hardships facing our nation, a padded budget is already translating to a padded hunger, padded poverty, padded insecurity, padded energy crises, padded forex instability, and the soaring cost of living.

“The people of Nigeria cannot afford to ignore allegations (budget padding) that worsen our already dire economic situation.

“The current federal government has a disgraceful track record of ignoring issues of transparency and due process in public administration.

“The unresolved $3.3 billion by NNPCL loan repayment scandal, with Nigeria now expected to repay $12 billion, remains a glaring example.

“The Tinubu administration must address these high-profile corruption cases transparently.

“The National Assembly, as the elected representatives of the people, are constitutionally obligated to legislate for the peace, order, and good governance of our nation, without colluding with corrupt elements.

“Failure to do so and persisting in denial will only confirm the government’s complicity in official malpractice.”

