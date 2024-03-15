Tinubu to governors: Politics is over, It’s time for governance

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, urged the state governors to ensure fair governance in their respective domains in order to drive the country’s economy.

Tinubu made this call during the breaking of Ramadan fast with governors at the State House in Abuja, while emphasizing the importance of transitioning from politics to governance, noting the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders.

“Since we recognize the need to build our nation together, the time for politics is over. It is now time for governance.

”We are of the same family and parents, living in the same house, but sleeping in different rooms. We must cooperate and spread love among each other,” the President was quoted to have said in a statement signed by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale.

Acknowledging the difficulties facing the nation, President Tinubu expressed optimism about the future, noting that the challenges were beginning to respond to the solutions being implemented by his administration.

”I am glad that the headwinds are almost over. The tunnel is not as dark as when we started. It is going to be brighter and brighter. We must communicate with each other, stick together, and share joy,” the President said.

