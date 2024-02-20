Reps to probe NDDC over abandoned shoreline project in Bayelsa

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged mismanagement of the Amassoma Community Shoreline Protection Project in Bayelsa State by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This followed the adoption of a motion tabled by a lawmaker from Bayelsa State, Ambaiowei Ebikebina, during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NDDC awarded the Amassoma Reclamation/Shore Protection Project to IDEKI Services Limited on June 10, 2019.

Ebikebina, who led the debate on the motion, said Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency of Bayelsa was one of the communities that had persistently endured flooding, leading to the 2022 devastating flood in the area.

He added that the incident sacked communities and created a huge humanitarian crisis in the area.

The flood, according to him, was heightened by climatic change.

In its resolution, the House mandated its Committee on NDDC to liaise with the agency to investigate the matter.

The parliament asked the NDDC to re-mobilise a contractor to complete the project.

