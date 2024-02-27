APC, Sylva close case in petition challenging Diri’s election in Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, and his party on Tuesday closed their case in the petition challenging Governor Douye Diri’s victory in the November 11, 2023 election.

The petitioners closed their case after calling 52 witnesses to prove their allegations of fraud in the conduct of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Diri as the winner of the election after he polled 175,196 votes to defeat Sylva, who garnered 110,108 votes in the exercise.

The former governor, thereafter, approached the state’s election petition tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election over alleged fraud.

A former Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Akeem Alausa, testified in favour of the petitioners and presented several exhibits to the tribunal.

He admitted that although 16 political parties took part in the election, he did not make any witness statement on oath for 15 other parties except the APC,

The witness added that his evidence was based on Nembe, Ogbia, and Southern-Ijaw local government areas where election results are being challenged.

He also denied working for Sylva on election day.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Adekunle Adeleye adjourned the case to March 4 for the respondents to open their defence.

