Reps confirm Tinubu’s nominees for NDDC board, management

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, screened and confirmed the nominees of President Bola Tinubu to the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The nominees appeared before the House ad-hoc committee mandated to conduct the screening on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that President Bola Tinubu had written to the House of Representatives, to ratify the NDDC’s chairman and its governing board, acting in compliance with section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act.

Speaking on Thursday, the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, charged the confirmed designates to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Tinubu.

Ibori-Suenu said: “Now, more than ever before, the NDDC needs visionary leaders with integrity to drive the discharge of the commission’s mandate, to translate to tangible impact on the lives of the people and communities in the Niger Delta.”

The screening exercise featured presentations by Mr. Chiedu Ebie and Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, NDDC Chairman and Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer designates respectively, who shared details of their respective career trajectories, and vision for the commission.

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Ali Isa, moved the motion for the designates to take a bow in deference to the fact that the Senate had similarly screened and confirmed them, and also in consideration of the fact that some of the designates were former parliamentarians.

The motion was seconded by Deputy Leader of the House, Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, and unanimously carried by the committee.

With the ad-hoc committee’s resolve to confirm all the nominees, the National Assembly is expected to immediately transmit its resolution to the Presidency, having effectively fulfilled Section 2 (2) (a) of the NDDC Act, which prescribes that the nominees must be screened and confirmed by the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.

The designates confirmed are:

Mr. Chiedu Ebie, Chairman, Delta State

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bayelsa

Mr. Boma lyaye, the Executive Director, Finance and Admin, Rivers

Mr.Victor Antai Executive Director Projects, Akwa-Ibom

Otito Atikase Executive Director, Corporate Services, Ondo

Dimaro Denyanbofa, State Representative Bayelsa

Mr. Abasi Nkono, State Representative Akwa-Ibom

Monday Igbuya, State Representative Delta,

Tony Okocha, State Representative Rivers

Patrick Aisowieren, State Representative Edo

Mr.Kyrian Uchegbu, State Representative Imo

Victor Akinjo, State Representative Ondo

Dimgba Eruba, State Representative Abia

Orok Otu Duke, State Representative Cross River

Nick Wende, Zonal Representative North Central

Namdas Abdulrazak, Zonal Representative North East

Dr.Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, Zonal Representative North West.

