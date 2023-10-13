Lawmakers task medical council to probe doctor who operated boy who’s intestine went missing

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to further probe the circumstances surrounding the death of Adebola Akin-Bright whose intestine went missing after surgery.

The Assembly, made the call after adopting the recommendations of the five-man ad hoc committee set up by the House on the matter.

The Assembly called on “the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to intensify further investigation on Dr Baiyewu Abayomi over the alleged medical negligence and ensure justice prevails at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that Akin-Bright’s small intestine reportedly went missing after he was operated upon by Dr Abayomi at Obitoks Hospital.

A statement by the House on Thursday further stated that the committee also recommended that “the Lagos State Government should strengthen the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency for effective supervision of health institutions in Lagos State.”

Read also: DELTA: S’Court throws out SDP candidate, Gbagi’s petition against Gov Oborevwori’s victory

“The House also urged the Lagos State Teaching Hospital to pay more attention to patients, especially the young ones, while on admission in the tertiary health facility.

“Subsequently, the House commended the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command, for its prompt compliance with the resolution of the House dated Monday, September 17, 2023, to effect the arrest of Dr Baiyewu Abayomi, Managing Director of Obitoks Hospital.

“The House urged the Lagos State Government to support Mrs Abiodun Akin Bright (mother of Master Adebola Akin-Bright) to cater for expenses incurred while trying to save her son’s life.

“The House adopted the recommendations of the committee as its resolution”, the statement read in part.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now