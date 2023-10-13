ICPC begins tracking of N500bn constituency projects in 26 states

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, said it will commence tracking of 1,932 constituency projects, valued at N500 billion in 26 states.

This, it said, was in accordance with the commencement of Phase 6 of the tracking of constituency and executive projects which the Commission began in 2019.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Commission, Azuka Ogugua on Thursday, the 6th phase will commence on the 16th of October 2023 across 26 states of the 6 geo-political zones of the nation.

The focal states for the exercise, according to Ogugua, include: Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo States and the FCT.

“The objectives of the exercise include improved service delivery to the people by investigating fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts; full execution of all public funded projects; execution to specification of all projects funded by government; ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensuring that government gets value for monies spent on projects.

“The Commission will also be focusing on special intervention agencies/ captive funds projects handling and execution of North-East Development Commission, Presidential Amnesty Program, Niger Delta Development Commission, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ecological Fund Office, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) amongst others.

“As usual, the exercise will be carried out by ICPC in collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), the media and civil society organizations”, Ogugua said.

