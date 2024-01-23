Court adjourns Saraki’s suit against EFCC, ICPC, others to April 18

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned two separate suits filed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others.

Saraki filed the suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/507/2019 and FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2019 following the EFCC’s decision to probe his earnings when he was governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011.

The commission also seized some of his houses in the Ikoyi area of Lagos at the time.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector-General of Police, and State Security Service (SSS) were listed as respondents in the suit.

Also listed as respondents in the suit were the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

At Tuesday’s proceeding, Saraki’s lawyer, Tunde Afe-Babalola, (SAN), told the court he had a pending application for a stay of proceedings filed on July 30, 2021.

He said all the parties had been served and that they were ready to proceed.

The judge then asked whether the motion for relisting had been taken.

“Yes, we filed a stay at the Court of Appeal,” he responded.

But the EFCC’s counsel, Christopher Mshelia, who said he was not sure if the commission had been served, said he was not ready for today’s hearing.

Ekenma Okafor, who appeared for the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), said his client had not been served.

“I remember on one of the sittings, the counsel appearing for the applicant had given the court his word that he was withdrawing their appeal.

“We are surprised with this development,” Okafor said.

In a short ruling, Justice Ekwo said the adjournment was to await the report of the Court of Appeal on the application for a stay of proceedings filed by Saraki.

He adjourned the matter till April 18 for the report of proceedings at the Court of Appeal.

