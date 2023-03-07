Gbemisola Saraki dismisses rumour on switch to PDP

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Gbemisola Saraki, has dismissed a rumour about her switch to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued on Tuesday by her media consultant Moses Bello, the minister denied that she had joined PDP and declared support for the party’s governorship candidate in Kwara State, Yahman Abdullahi.

Saraki added that she worked tirelessly for the success of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election in the state.

The statement read: “Saraki remains a committed member of APC in Kwara and in the country. She has no intention of leaving the party.

“If anything, She is even more committed to the success of the incoming Asiwaju/Shettima administration come May 29.

“Saraki is a grassroots mobiliser and has pledged her continued allegiance to President Buhari’s administration, as well as that of incoming one of Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.”

