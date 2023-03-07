Labour Party dismisses talks of alliance with other parties ahead of guber polls

The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has ruled out any possible alliances with any political party ahead of gubernatorial elections on Saturday.

Following its unprecedented performance in the just-concluded presidential polls, reports emerged that Labour Party might join forces with other political parties in different states in order to unseat established ruling governments.

This development was more pronounced in Lagos State where the party had garnered incredible votes.

However, PDP gubernatorial candidate, Adediran Olajide Azeez aka Jandor, had in a recent interview ruled out any alliance with the party.

In a statement on Tuesday, LP national chairman, Julius Abure, wooed supporters to vote for LP candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Abure expressed confidence that all the LP candidates will emerge victorious at the polls.

The statement read in part: “This call becomes necessary given reports from some political opportunists from other political platforms, claiming that they have reached an agreement with Obidients and LP supporters to cast their ballots for them in this Saturday’s polls,” he stated.

“We want to state categorically and unequivocally that the national secretariat of LP has not given any instructions for any chapter of the party to liaise or support any candidate except LP candidates in this Saturday’s polls.

“Our members should not only go out and vote, but follow the process to a conclusive end as provided by the Law.

“We encourage millions of the electorate who believe in LP presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and the philosophy of the party not to be deterred, but troop out en masse and vote for all LP candidates anywhere in the country. The LP is not in any alliance with any political party in the run-up to this Saturday’s polls.”

