Like Atiku, Tinubu requests court’s approval for inspection of election materials

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant him access to sensitive materials used for last month’s presidential election.

In an ex parte application dated March 6 and filed by his lawyer, Akintola Makinde, the president-elect urged the court to order INEC to allow him to inspect, scan and make photocopies of some of the materials used for the election.

This, according to him, will enable him to prepare his defence on the petitions against his victory in the February 25 election.

The notice was made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, were also listed as respondents in the suit.

The duo had also applied for leave to inspect election materials used by INEC for the election.

“The materials will be relevant in helping us to prepare our defence and also make comparison with the information contained in INEC’s back-end server,” Tinubu added.

