Tinubu appoints Agama as SEC DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Mariga Aliyu Katuka as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC is the main regulatory institution of the Nigerian capital market and supervised by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja his principal also appointed Mr. Emomotimi Agama as the Director-General of the commission.

Also appointed into the board of SEC are Frana Chukwuogor, Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement), Mr. Bola Ajomale, Executive Commissioner (Operations), Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman, Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services), Mr. Lekan Belo, Non-Executive Commissioner and Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi, Non-Executive Commissioner.

“The President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development,” the statement added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

