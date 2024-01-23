Troops rescue four hostages in Kebbi

Troops of 1 Battalion in Birnin Kebbi have rescued four kidnapped persons in Kebbi State.

The victims – three men and one woman – were abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Sabon Birni village in Shanga local government area of the state on Monday.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Malam Yahaya Sarki, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that the operation was carried out in collaboration with the local vigilantes in the area.

He said the hostages were rescued in good condition and had been reunited with their families.

Sarki said: “Troops of 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, in conjunction with local vigilantes raided Sabon Birni village in Shanga LGA of Kebbi State on Monday.

“The team dislodged and neutralised some bandits as well as destroyed their camp.

“Items recovered include; three AK-47 rifles mounted with magazines, three extra magazines, 142 rounds of ammunition, and pairs of military uniforms, among other items.

“The gallant troops rescued four kidnapped victims named Alhaji Hakimi Rumbu and Amina Dikko of Sangara village in Shanga LGA and Alhaji Abdullahi, and Bello Abdullahi of Tungan Namuna in Koko/Besse LGA.”

