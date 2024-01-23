News
Troops rescue four hostages in Kebbi
Troops of 1 Battalion in Birnin Kebbi have rescued four kidnapped persons in Kebbi State.
The victims – three men and one woman – were abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Sabon Birni village in Shanga local government area of the state on Monday.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Malam Yahaya Sarki, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday that the operation was carried out in collaboration with the local vigilantes in the area.
He said the hostages were rescued in good condition and had been reunited with their families.
Sarki said: “Troops of 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, in conjunction with local vigilantes raided Sabon Birni village in Shanga LGA of Kebbi State on Monday.
READ ALSO: Troops arrest suspected members of drug syndicate with 296 wraps of Indian hemp
“The team dislodged and neutralised some bandits as well as destroyed their camp.
“Items recovered include; three AK-47 rifles mounted with magazines, three extra magazines, 142 rounds of ammunition, and pairs of military uniforms, among other items.
“The gallant troops rescued four kidnapped victims named Alhaji Hakimi Rumbu and Amina Dikko of Sangara village in Shanga LGA and Alhaji Abdullahi, and Bello Abdullahi of Tungan Namuna in Koko/Besse LGA.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...