Police, ICPC clear singer D’banj of rape, fraud allegations

The Nigeria Police Force and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have cleared singer Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj of rape and fraud in the N-Power scheme.

The self-styled “KoKo Master” was arrested by ICPC on December 6, 2022 for allegedly conniving with some government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the N-Power payroll.

The multiple award-winning singer was also accused of rape in the same year by a Twitter user identified as ‘Aunt Seyitan’ (real name Seyitan Babatayo) which forced the former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to order an investigation into the allegation.

However, the ICPC and the police have both cleared D’banj in separate reports following the completion of investigations that proved the innocence of the talented musician.

In an affidavit deposed by Toheeb Lawal of Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, before the District Court of Abuja, where the reports of the Nigeria Police Force Investigation and clearance from the ICPC were marked exhibits A and B, the lawyer said the police and the ICPC cleared the singer of rape and fraud allegations.

In a report dated November 14, 2023, with case number CR:3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/SEB/T.1/VOL 18/284, and signed by ACP YY Abubakar of the Special Enquiry Bureau at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the police said the rape case was investigated but there was no evidence to substantiate the claim.

The report read: “The allegation was investigated. The complainant, witnesses, and suspects made their statements. The investigation was expanded across board but there was no prima-facie evidence, adduced facts, or corroborative evidence to establish the offence of rape and sexual assault against the singer.”

‘‘The management and staff of the Glee Hotel averred that the first suspect was not seen in the hotel on the date of the alleged incident, nor was he given a spare key to gain access to any room in the hotel where the complainant lodged, and they have only one key to each room, which completely debunked the allegation of the complainant.

‘‘The management of the hotel also held that it had no record to show that the complainant checked into the hotel as a guest on the alleged date, and she did not, at any time, raise an alarm, complain, or report any indecent assault or rape.

‘‘There is no medical report on the victim to ascertain that she was raped. There are no adduced facts or corroborative evidence to substantiate the allegation of rape against the suspect. Prima facie offences of indecent assault, rape, and intimidation are not made out.

‘‘However, the complainant, through her counsel, Ojoge, Omileye & Partners, submitted a letter, dated July 17, 2020, to the DIG Force CID, to voluntarily withdraw the petition and discontinue the investigation.”

The ICPC in response to an inquiry also cleared D’banj of fraudulently diverting funds associated with the N-Power.

“The commission investigated issues of fraud in the administration of the N-POWER Scheme, where Mr. Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo’s name came up. However, there was no prima facie case of fraud against him. Kindly be advised that Mr. Daniel Oladapo Oyebanjo is not under investigation with the Commission for any fraud-related offence,” the commission stated.

