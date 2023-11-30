Tonto Dikeh tackles Mohbad’s father in open letter

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh on Thursday took a swipe at Mr. Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad for placing wealth above other considerations.

The mother of one in the letter posted on her official Instagram page expressed concern that the singer’s father hurriedly buried his late son just 24 hours after his death despite getting N2 million from music star, David Adeleke aka Davido.

She lamented that Mohbad’s father has focused on wealth and material things, rather than fighting to get justice for his late son.

‘’MESSAGE TO MOHBAD’S DAD

‘‘Mohbad, from the depth of my heart, I extend a profound apology. You deserve so much more, and it pains me to witness your struggles, with steadfast support coming from compassionate souls like ‘THE CONCERNED CITIZENS.’

‘‘It’s a promise we will keep fighting regardless of names called & heartbroken.

‘‘Papa Mohbad, I can empathize with the harsh realities of poor conditions, but when it involves your own flesh and blood, your son, it’s truly heartbreaking. How is it that material things or wealth seems to outweigh the love for your own child?

‘‘The hurried and undignified burial of our dear Mohbad within a mere 24 hours of his supposed passing, compounded by insufficient arrangements due to financial constraints after getting a whooping sum of 2million Naira, is deeply distressing considering his status.

‘‘Need I remind you of the shameless, senseless, and inhumane way the mob’s neck was broken?

‘‘The decision to exhume your son’s remains stemmed from a collective outcry of Nigerian youth– which is a testament to our shared concern, While we acknowledged that Mohbad is indeed your son, please note, he was a married man, and the responsibility should extend to his wife regardless of any circumstances.

‘‘In your quest for global assistance and DNA verification, it’s crucial to address the right of that woman personally, the one who holds the answers.

“By the way, I agree with DNA, but why are you asking Nigerians for DNA and not Wunmi?

‘‘Your immersion in social media, driven by trivialities and fleeting fame, is disheartening. I find solace in the knowledge that you are not a part of my family, sparing us the pain of witnessing your disregard for your son’s memory.

‘‘It’s bewildering that your discontent only surfaced upon witnessing contributions to your grandson in the custody of his mother ‘Your late son’s wife.’ BUT YOU NOW CHARGE 10k/15K to be interviewed

‘‘Papa Mohbad, how does one fail their own flesh and blood not once, but twice?

‘‘My heart aches for the pain you are causing and the deep wounds left unhealed.

‘‘But I’ll leave you with these words, DO RIGHT BY YOUR SON.”

