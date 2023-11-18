Tonto Dikeh calls out Nigeria police over delay in release of Mohbad’s body for burial

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to call out the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over delay in release of singer Mohbad’s body for burial.

The controversial thespian in a post on her official Instagram page called out the Nigeria police over their tardiness and carelessness in releasing Mohbad’s remains for burial.

The mother of one said that the police has been given enough time than necessary to come up with the result of his autopsy because the case cannot be swept under the carpet.

“@nigerianpoliceforce, Give us Mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness. If no one speaks I will, I have invested too much of my emotions, my time, and my love to see this justice go through.

‘‘Like QM says, give the police more time. Honestly, we have given you all the more time than necessary. This is not the case to be swept under. We want Justice.” Tonto Dikeh wrote on her Instagram page.

