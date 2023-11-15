I’ve not chosen wrongly’, 62-yr-old musician, Salawa Abeni, reveals third husband

Veteran Nigerian singer, Salawa Abeni, has unveiled her third husband, Rasheed Adahunse, on the occasion of his birthday.

Adahunse, a comptroller and commandant of the Customs Training College had his birthday and retirement party in Lagos over the weekend.

It is said that the couple got married four years ago.

Abeni, who took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself performing at the event, wrote, “Congratulations on your retirement and birthday celebration, comptroller Rasheed Agbolade Adahunse.”

However, a blog, KemiAshefonLoveHaven reported that the Waka Queen, during her speech, described Adahunse as “my dearest husband of four years.”

The 62-year-old singer said she had not “chosen wrongly” and that “love conquers all”.

