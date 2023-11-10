Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, 2 other Nigerians nominated for 2024 Grammy Awards

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has been nominated in three categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards in the United States.

Also listed on Friday for the prestigious awards are the duo of Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

The nomination was Davido’s first while Wizkid and Burna Boy are past Grammy award winners.

The Osun State-born singer was listed in the Best Global Album category for his latest album, “Timeless.”

He was also nominated in the Best African Performance category for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for another of his work “Feel.”

READ ALSO: Afrobeats category may soon be added to the Grammy Awards

Burna Boy, the 2020 winner in the Best Global Music Album category, was nominated in four categories for next year’s award.

These are the Best Melodic Rap Performance for his song “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Best Global Music Performance for “Alone,” Best African Music Performance in recognition of his work in “City Boys,” and Best Global Music Album for “I Told Them.”.

The duo of Olamide Gbenga Adedeji (Olamide) and Ahmed Ololade (Asake) equally featured in a Grammy nomination for the first time in their musical career.

They were picked for the Best African Music Performance award for their songs “Amapiano” and “Rush,” respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now